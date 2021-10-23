GR Catholic Central beats Kenowa Hills for seventh straight conference title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central rolled to a decisive 55-7 win over Kenowa Hills on Friday night to finish the regular season 9-0 and record a 33rd consecutive victory.

Starting quarterback and senior John Passinault would complete 10-of-11 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore quarterback Connor Wolf would come in relief and throw for 239 yards and four touchdowns.

Receiving, Nolan Ziegler and Joe Mullet would combine for nine catches, 198 yards and six touchdowns in the victory.

The Cougars will be a one-seed in Division 5 and will await their district seeding in Sunday night's playoff pairings.