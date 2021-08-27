Watch
Fruitport flexes muscles in big week one victory over Kenowa Hills

Trojans offense on full display in 42-2 win
FRUITPORT, Mich. — It's a season with real expectations for the Fruitport football program in 2021.

Head coach Nate Smith, now in year number four at the helm, is happy with what his team returns this fall and with the senior leadership.

On Thursday night in the season opener, that confidence was on full display in a 42-2 blowout win over Kenowa Hills at home.

The Trojans were led by Paschal Jolman, senior quarterback Gavin Reames and an outstanding defensive effort to start the season 1-0 overall.

