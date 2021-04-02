Forest Hills Northern overcomes slow start to beat Zeeland East for regional title

FHN 53, Zeeland East 49

Forest Hills Northern fell behind Zeeland East 18-2 in the first quarter of Thursday night's division one regional final.

The Huskies didn't make a field goal in the game's first 7:15.

Still, FHN rallied to win 53-49 and claim a division the regional championship.

"We just played with more energy," Northern head coach Joe Soules said about how his team overcame the deficit. "You don't want to be down 18-2 obviously against a very good team but you know what, little by little. I am so proud of my guys. Nate Casterline played some crucial minutes, he doesn't get enough credit for what he does in practice obviously the regular guys and the regular rotation battled it out, but wow, what a great high school basketball game."

Trinidad Chambliss led FHN with 20 points.

The Huskies advance to play East Lansing next Tuesday in a state quarterfinal scheduled to be played at Orchard View High School.

