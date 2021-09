LOWELL, Mich. — Hunter Robinson would plunge into the endzone in the third quarter to help extend the Forest Hills Central lead over Lowell on Friday night.

The Rangers defense would step up as well with a fumble recovery in the second half en route to a 30-7 win.

Forest Hills Central improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in OK White play as they get set to take on Greenville in week five.