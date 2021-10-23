Watch
Forest Hills Central beats East GR to win OK White outright

Rangers shutout the Pioneers to finish 8-1 overall
Forest Hills Central beats East Grand Rapids, 28-0
Posted at 12:00 AM, Oct 23, 2021
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two OK White teams squared off on Friday night with a lot on the line for both programs.

Forest Hills Central was hoping for an outright conference championship while East Grand Rapids entered 3-5 overall but a win over the Rangers would likely have put them in the playoffs.

However, it was all Rangers on Friday night as quarterback Hunter Robinson helped lead the way and the Forest Hills Central defense pitched it's second consecutive shutout, 28-0 the final.

The Rangers finish the regular season 8-1 overall and will now await Sunday night's playoff pairings.

