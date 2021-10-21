East Kentwood rides hot start to district championship

East Kentwood 4, Forest Hills Northern 0

The East Kentwood boys soccer team scored three goals in the first half and never looked back in a 4-0 win over Forest Hills Northern in a division one district championship game on Wednesday.

The Falcons got first half goals from Emrah Sejdinovic, JohnBoscoe Nguyen, and Brody Conlon.

"I think it's hard to explain that feeling," Sejdinovic said. "It's hard to explain, a once in a lifetime feeling one hundred percent. Really special to me, everyone's just like family to me, everyone's just as important, everyone has a key role on the team and we wouldn't be able to do it without everyone on the team."

East Kentwood recorded its fourth clean sheet in its last eight games.

"We definitely pride ourselves on defending," Falcons head coach John Conlon said. "Even though I was an attacking player, I believe defending wins championships. If guys don't defend they don't play, flat out, so I thought every guy dug deep and really worked hard defensively."

East Kentwood (17-1-2) advances to next week's regional that it will host and play Thursday's West Ottawa/Grand Haven winner on Tuesday in the semifinals.