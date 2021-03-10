East Kentwood comes through late in win at Rockford

East Kentwood 45, Rockford 38

Tied at 38 halfway through the fourth quarter, East Kentwood did not allow a single point the remainder of the game as it beat Rockford 45-38 on the OK Red.

Deyonce Thompson, who scored 12 of her 13 points in the second half, scored on a drive to the bucket with 2:08 to play to give the Falcons the lead (40-38) for good.

Kelliese Christopher lead EK with a game-high 14 points.

The Rams were lead by freshman Grace Lyons with 13 points.

East Kentwood (9-1, 9-1) plays at West Ottawa (6-4, 9-4) on Thursday before hosting the only team is trails in the standings, Hudsonville (10-0, 12-1), on Saturday.