East Kentwood comes alive in 4th quarter to beat Byron Center

East Kentwood 41, Byron Center 34

Senior guard Alexis McCulley hits three consecutive three point shots in the fourth quarter for East Kentwood to take a tie game and give the Falcons a nine point lead.

EK went on to beat Byron Center 41-34 in a division one district semifinal, McCulley scored 14 points in the game.

The Falcons outscored the Bulldogs 16-6 in the final eight minutes to secure the win.

East Kentwood (12-3) advances to play East Grand Rapids (13-2) in the district final on Friday at Thornapple Kellogg.