East Grand Rapids wins two lacrosse state championships in same day

East Grand Rapids 12, Forest Hills Eastern 10

The East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team defeated Forest Hills Eastern, 12-10 to win the division two state championship on Saturday.

The Pioneers girls lacrosse team beat Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood, 15-11 to win the division two state championship making it two-for-two for East for the first in program history.

"Oh this is pretty cool," junior Mason Margherio, who scored three goals Saturday said. "I mean two parties in one night, maybe hopping back and forth to both of them."

East Grand Rapids senior Ted Campbell scored six times in the game against the Hawks.

"A lot of us got screwed out of a season last year, we didn't have a chance to win it," Campbell said "Coming out here the whole year with the team and it finally paying off today means everything."

Pioneers head coach Rick DeBlasio stepped down during the season and Adam Brant took over on an interim basis.

Brant credits the process that was in place and the players for bringing home the title.

"It is a reflection of all their hard work this season," Brant said. "They are an incredible group of young men, we have a few seniors, few sophomores, few juniors and they all came together and it is just a team like I haven't seen before with that difference in age."

The title EGR's 6th MHSAA championship in boys lacrosse while the girls won their 7th MHSAA championship in program history and second in a row.

In division one, the Rockford girls beat Brighton 19-16 for their 9th state championship and the 8th in a row.

