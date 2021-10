East Grand Rapids 4, Coopersville 0

Peter Cannon scored a goal and had two assists to lead the East Grand Rapids boys soccer team to 4-0 win over visiting Coopersville Wednesday in a division two district tournament opener.

Logan Becker, Robbie Dwortz and Ben Borak each scored a goal for the Pioneers.

EGR (10-2-7) advances to the semifinals next Tuesday to play Thursday's Godwin Heights/Allendale winner at Grand Rapids Christian.