DeGroote's big nights helps Schoolcraft beat Covenant Christian, advance to the Breslin Center

The Eagles junior scored 26 points in 59-47 win
Posted at 11:36 PM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 23:36:04-04
Schoolcraft 59, Covenant Christian 47

Schoolcraft junior Tyler DeGroote scored a game-high 26 points as the Eagles defeated Covenant Christian 59-47 in a division four state quarterfinal at Loy Norrix High School on Tuesday.

After leading 24-19 at the half, Schoolcraft (19-1) opened up a 12 point third quarter lead before the Chargers rallied to within five points after three quarters.

Junior Evan Engelsma led Covenant (15-7) with 20 points.

The Eagles advance to the division three state semifinals Thursday at the Breslin Center to play Iron Mountian (18-0) at 12:30 p.m..

