Defense leads West Catholic to dominant win over Comstock Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Catholic beat Comstock Park, 42-0 on Friday night in the district opener at Houseman Field.

It was an impressive display of defense from the Falcons, who allowed just 44 yards of total offense.

"I'm so proud of our kids and the work they put in this week, and the work ethic they have, I keep preaching it," said third year head coach, Justin Michalowski.

Comstock Park vs West Catholic

The two-seed Falcons made a statement against the previously unbeaten and outright OK Silver champion Falcons.

"We came in tonight ready to play, we were on a mission; and we want everyone to know that we will work our tails off and be ready every single week," Michalowski added after the win."

Tim Kloska would rush for 193 yards and two scores in the game while senior quarterback Noah Arsulowicz added 106 yards rushing and three scores.

"I have to give credit to the offensive line," Arsulowicz smiled after the win, "I think every single touchdown Timmy [Kloska] was lead blocking for me so credit the five guys up front and Timmy."

The Falcons advance to face one-seed and unbeaten Grand Rapids Catholic Central in next week's district championship in Division 5.