Coopersville holds off Fruitport in OK Blue opener

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville would jump out to a 29-6 lead on Fruitport on Friday night in the OK Blue opener but the Trojans would storm back.

Aiden Vela would score to cut the Fruitport deficit to just seven points in the fourth quarter.

Later in the fourth, the Trojans would face a fourth-and-goal but the Gavin Reames pass would sail over the head of the receiver.

However, Fruitport would get another chance with 1:19 left in the game until Dylan Merlo stepped up yet again with the game-sealing interception for the Broncos, 29-22 the final.

Coopersville improves to 3-0 on the season and will take on Holland Christian on the road in week four.