COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Comstock Park is off to a 4-0 start to the 2021 season after a 59-18 win over Godwin Heights on Friday night.

The Panthers were led by Jackson Gates who scored a 14 yard touchdown run in the second quarter before adding a passing touchdown to Caden Byerley of 40 yards just before the half.

Doug Samuels' group now gets set to travel to three time defending OK Silver champion Hopkins in week five.