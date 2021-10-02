Comstock Park makes stop in overtime to beat Belding, remain perfect

BELDING, Mich. — Comstock Park entered Friday night's showdown with Belding at Rudness Field unbeaten but with a lot on the line in the OK Silver.

The game would go to overtime, tied at 28 until Jackson Gates scored on a touchdown run to put the Panthers in front, 35-28.

On the ensuing possession, Koden McNeil would score a ten-yard touchdown to put the Black Knights within one.

Head coach Monty Price would opt to go for the two-point conversion and the Black Knights would fall short, 35-34 the final.

The Panthers improve to 6-0 overall and will host Calvin Christian next week.