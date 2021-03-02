Change in attitude fuels Kenowa Hills best start in 7 years

Attitude fuels Kenowa Hills to best start in 7 years

The Kenowa Hills hockey team can put the puck in the net.

"I feel like we play up to our competition's level," senior defenseman Nolan Holtrop said. "We feel pressure playing better teams and if they score we know we have to score."

"We are pretty gelled together and we communicate a lot on the ice and off the ice," senior forward Michael York added. "If something does go wrong we come back to the bench and we just talk about what went wrong and how we can correct it."

The Knights have scored 48 goals in just eight games this season, at least five in seven games and no fewer than three in any game.

"We work on a lot of shooting, quick shoots, fast shots, not over handling the puck," third year head coach Matt Wiedenhoeft said. "Three years and our guys getting in that practice is finally helping out."

At six and two, the team is off to its best start since the 2013-2014 season.

After four straight losing seasons, Kenowa finished last year at 12-12-1.

"We don't have any bad minds anymore," York said. "We are all positive now we don't have any negativity on our team so when something doesn't go our way we just think positive and we move forward."

"It's been fun we've improved a lot not only on skill but our mindset," Holtrop added, "and the culture of our team, I feel like we are really pushing ourselves to play to our full potential."

The Knights have their sights set on winning the Fischer Division title where they are currently four and oh.

"That's the goal especially as seniors, we have been here for three or four years and we kind of haven't really had anything to look on to be proud of," Holtrop said. "So we are hoping this year can be it and win conference."

"Kenowa is here," Wiedenhoeft added. "We are not going anywhere and we are going to be a team to contend with for years."

They have two key divisional tilts this week against Northview on Wednesday and Hudsonville on Friday.