CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs beat Coopersville, 45-6 on Friday night en route to another district final.

The Red Hawks would be led by Antwaun Nicholls and Kyle Hoort in the second half to help put the game away.

Gus Kapolka's group will advance to next week's district championship against the winner of Saturday's game between Lowell and Muskegon.