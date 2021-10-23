Caledonia spoils Hudsonville's season with 26-19 win

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Hudsonville football program has had one of the toughest schedules of anyone in the state of Michigan.

The Eagles would enter Friday night's game against Caledonia 4-4 overall with losses to Saline, Orchard Lake St. Mary's, Rockford and Grandville, all by one possession.

In the week nine meeting Caledonia, the close game mantra would continue.

The Eagles would take a 19-14 lead on a Drew Baine touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

However, the Scots would get a 90-yard touchdown pass from Mason McKenzie to Justice Reed to take the lead and the win, 26-19 the final.

Hudsonville finishes the season 4-5 overall and will miss the postseason while the Scots improve to 8-1 and await Sunday night's playoff pairings.