CALEDONIA, Mich. — Coming off of a 17-14 heartbreaker at Rockford in week seven, the Caledonia football team bounced back in a big way on Friday night.

The Fighting Scots were led offensively by sophomore Brock Townsend who would score two first quarter touchdowns of 14 and three yards, respectively.

Mason McKenzie would also throw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Derek Pennington Jr. as the Scots rolled, 42-7 the final to improve to 7-1 on the season.

The Scots will play at Hudsonville in week nine.