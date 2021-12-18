Watch
Big third quarter sparks Unity Christian to rivalry win at South Christian

Drew Chandler, Gabe Newhof step up in 67-56 win
Zach Harig / FOX 17
Posted at 12:58 AM, Dec 18, 2021
It was a back-and-forth first half in a rivalry game between South Christian and Unity Christian on Friday night.

With eleven lead changes in the opening half, the Crusaders would enjoy a 28-26 lead at the break led by Drew Chandler's ten points.

In the third quarter, Unity would go on a 10-2 run to start the half as Chandler would knock down another triple to extend the lead.

Gabe Newhof would also come to life in the second half, converting an and-one and scoring two more buckets in the third quarter.

The Crusaders would go on to win 68-57 to improve to 2-0 on the new season.

