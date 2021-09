BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Lakeview came out leading Battle Creek Central, 25-0 in the third quarter before a late Bearcat charge.

The Spartans would come up with a 31-18 win as Jacob Kucharczyk helped pad that out with a 51 yard touchdown late.

Jerry Diorio's group improves to 2-0 in conference play and 3-1 overall.