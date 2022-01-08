Balanced offense leads Muskegon to OK Green win over Zeeland West

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon cruised to a 74-57 win against Zeeland West in the OK Green opener on Friday night.

Anthony Sydnor III would lead the Big Reds with 20 points while junior guard Jordan Briggs added 19.

"The balance was good to see tonight because we've been struggling offensively because of how much we've been working on defense," said Muskegon head coach, Keith Guy, "having four guys in double figures is what we want to do."

Ethan Hill would add 15 points while Maurice Sain Jr. added 11.

"Offensively, we're very talented," added Briggs, "any given day, one of our players can come out and have a ton of points, or we can all come out and score together. We can all get it done on the offensive end, it's just a matter of who has it going that night."

The (3-0) Big Reds will turnaround and play their second game in 24 hours on Saturday night when they host Benton Harbor in the Big Red Classic.

"It's great to see a win, we have our confidence boosted and we're going to come out even harder tomorrow," Sydnor III added.