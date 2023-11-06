Watch Now
Here's the schedule for the Michigan high school football regional finals

Walled Lake Western tops Avondale in Leo's Coney Island Game of the Week (2023 Week 11) | Brad Galli has more
Posted at 1:47 PM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 13:47:14-05

High school football in Michigan is now in the regional finals this weekend, with just eight teams per division left.

The finals take place at Ford Field on Nov. 25-26.

Below is the schedule for the regional finals taking place Nov. 10-11 across Michigan.

Division 1

  • Davison at Rockford
  • Northville at Belleville
  • Clarkston at West Bloomfield
  • Southfield Arts & Technology at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Division 2

  • Saginaw Heritage at Muskegon
  • Byron Center at East Lansing
  • Waterford Mott at Gibraltar Carlson
  • Roseville at Warren De La Salle

Division 3

  • Gaylord at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central
  • Zeeland West at Parma Western
  • Mason at Walled Lake Western
  • Detroit Martin Luther King at River Rouge

Division 4

  • Big Rapids at Grand Rapids South Christian
  • Portland at Niles
  • Haslett at Goodrich
  • Carleton Airport at Harper Woods

Division 5

  • Kingsford at Frankenmuth
  • Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids West Catholic
  • Macomb Luthern North at Corunna
  • Flat Rock at Detroit Southeastern

Division 6

  • Gladstone at Kingsley
  • Midland Bullock Creek at Reed City
  • Ovid-Elsie at Constantine
  • Detroit Edison at Almont

Division 7

  • McBain at Menominee
  • Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon
  • Montrose at Millington
  • Clinton at Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 8

  • Iron Mountain at Beal City
  • Ithaca at Ubly
  • White Pigeon at Ottawa Lake Whiteford
  • Riverview Gabriel Richard at Clarkston Everest Collegiate
