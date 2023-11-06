Here's the schedule for the Michigan high school football regional finals

High school football in Michigan is now in the regional finals this weekend, with just eight teams per division left.

The finals take place at Ford Field on Nov. 25-26.

Below is the schedule for the regional finals taking place Nov. 10-11 across Michigan.

Division 1



Davison at Rockford

Northville at Belleville

Clarkston at West Bloomfield

Southfield Arts & Technology at Clinton Township Chippewa Valley

Division 2



Saginaw Heritage at Muskegon

Byron Center at East Lansing

Waterford Mott at Gibraltar Carlson

Roseville at Warren De La Salle

Division 3



Gaylord at Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central

Zeeland West at Parma Western

Mason at Walled Lake Western

Detroit Martin Luther King at River Rouge

Division 4



Big Rapids at Grand Rapids South Christian

Portland at Niles

Haslett at Goodrich

Carleton Airport at Harper Woods

Division 5



Kingsford at Frankenmuth

Grand Rapids Catholic Central at Grand Rapids West Catholic

Macomb Luthern North at Corunna

Flat Rock at Detroit Southeastern

Division 6



Gladstone at Kingsley

Midland Bullock Creek at Reed City

Ovid-Elsie at Constantine

Detroit Edison at Almont

Division 7



McBain at Menominee

Pewamo-Westphalia at North Muskegon

Montrose at Millington

Clinton at Jackson Lumen Christi

Division 8

