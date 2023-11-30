Hendon Hooker practices with Lions for 1st time, starting 21-day window to be activated or put on IR

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put Hendon Hooker on the practice field for the first time, opening a 21-day window to decide whether to activate the rookie quarterback or to keep him on injured reserve for the rest of the year.

Hooker went through drills on Wednesday with the Lions, a little more than a year after tearing a ligament in his left knee.

The 2022 SEC Offensive Player of the Year, who is from Greensboro, North Carolina, spent the past two years at Tennessee after playing in three seasons in four years at Virginia Tech.

Hooker completed 68.8% of his passes for the Volunteers, breaking Peyton Manning’s school record, and threw 58 touchdown passes and five interceptions in two years with the program.

Detroit drafted Hooker in the third round, No. 68 overall, with no expectations that he would play as a rookie.

The team has veterans, Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater, as its top two quarterbacks. David Blough, who was waived in August, is on the practice squad.

The NFC North-leading Lions (8-3) plays at New Orleans (5-6) on Sunday.

