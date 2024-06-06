Helping in a time of need: Portage native helps raise over $30k for tornado relief
Prev
Next
Helping in a time of need: Portage native helps raise over $30k for tornado relief
Posted at 4:32 PM, Jun 06, 2024
(WXMI) — After tornadoes ripped through Portage in early May NASCAR driver and Portage native Carson Hocevar wanted to help. Hocevar and the Zeigler Auto Group hosted 'The Drive for Kalamazoo County Tornado Relief' raising money for those affected by the tornado.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.