Hauser to face former team in round of 32

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For many Michigan State fans, they’ve only ever seen joey Hauser in a Michigan State uniform. But before becoming a spartan, he played Marquette, his hometown team. Now his past and present will collide in the round of the 32 on Sunday.

“Representing my home town, it’s a big deal. So are athletics in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Even though it’s pretty small, it’s a tight knit community and we’ve had a lot of really good athletes go on to the professional level. And it just means a lot to go my town especially,” said Hauser.

Hauser played his freshman year for the Golden Eagles during the 2018-2019 season before transferring to Michigan State.

“I don’t know what the vibe is. I know they were pretty upset when first left but I know that coach isn’t there anymore so who knows exactly how they feel and once again, it’s Michigan State vs. Marquette so I’m sure they’re going to be chanting either way. Talking crap and stuff you know,” said Hauser.

Michigan State forward Joey Hauser (10) drives on Southern California forward Kobe Johnson (0) in the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023.

Hauser said he can expect the golden eagle fans to be a little chippy with him on Sunday as the two teams fight for a spot in the sweet 16. Tip off for that game set for 5:15pm on Sunday at nationwide arena in Columbus, Ohio.

