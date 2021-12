GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Payton Harley and Christian Rodriguez were high school teammates at Godwin Heights High School in Wyoming.

Wednesday night the former Wolverines were on opposite sides as Harley's Governors State squad came to Mol Arena to play Rodriguez's Cornerstone team.

Harley scored a team-high 20 points on 7-11 shooting as the Jaguars knocked off the Golden Eagles, 79-73.

Rodriguez scored a game-high 28 points and dished out five assists for Cornerstone (9-4).