Harbor Shores preps for final PGA Senior Championship next month

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — For the second time in three years, Harbor Shores will be hosting the Senior PGA Championships in Benton harbor.

This year is a little bitter sweet for the folks at Harbor Shores because it’s the final year of their partnership with Kitchenaid. But that also means they’re going all out for this event.

Returning champion Steve striker is in the field and will look to defend his title along with a slew of other big names on the senior tour. The folks at the PGA and Kitchenaid are in the final month of prep for the tournament and can’t wait to see west Michigan show out one final time.

"Right now we're building the city that is all the infrastructure for the championship. So all the concession stands and hospitality venues and bleachers are starting to be constructed. We have a little over three more weeks for us to do so and then we'll welcome all the crowds and all the fans of golf to Southwest Michigan," said Brandon Haney,

The tournament will run May 23-26th which is Memorial Day weekend. Any valid adult ticket can bring in up to four kids 15 and under if you’re looking for plans that weekend. We’ll have full coverage throughout the tournament as well.