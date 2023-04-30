GVSU women's lax three-peats as GLIAC champs

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the third consecutive season, the GVSU women’s lacrosse team is GLIAC Tournament Champions! The Lakers outlasted Northern Michigan in the championship game to win 11-10 to complete the season sweep of GLIAC regular season and tournament championships.

Molly Bursinger began the scoring with a free position attempt goal. Northern answered with a goal of their own, but Maddy Champagne scored two straight goals to put GVSU up 3-1 after the first quarter.

"It feels great. This year we've had a lot of obsticles so this is a huge win for us and just to pay it back for the people that we're missing and the people who have worked so hard for this program to be what it is," said Molly Bursinger.

The Lakers pushed the lead up to 5-1 after Bursinger scored two more goals, but the Wildcats scored three goals to end the quarter, to trail 5-4 at the halftime break.

NMU scored twice more to take their first lead of the game, just minutes into the second half. Maggie Hammer tied the game with her first goal of the contest. The Wilcats again scored two consecutive goals, before Bursinger struck again for the Lakers, but they still were behind 8-7 heading into the final 15 minutes of play.

Bursinger scored twice more to open the fourth quarter, putting the Lakers back in front, but Northern tied it back again at nine. Bursinger beat the goalie for a seventh time to put GVSU back in the lead, one they would not relinquish, as Sydney Stone followed with a goal, off an assist from Champagne to put the Lakers up by two. Northern scored once more, but it was not enough as GVSU took home another GLIAC Title.

"We talked about keep believing in yourself. We knew that Northern was going to come out and have a great game today. This is the first time they playing in the championship. I think we were a little hesitant in the first half and weren't confident in our shooting. But I'm just so proud, especially of Molly Bursinger for how she played today and really carried the team," said Mackenzie Lawler.

Molly Bursinger scored seven times for the Lakers, scoring three of free position attempt shots. Maddy Champagne scored twice and added an assist, while Maggie Hammer and Sydney Stone each scored once. Ashleigh Rothe had five draw controls, while Bursinger and Champagne each had four.

"We're all in it for each other. We all have each others back and we've been through so much adversity this year but I really think a lot of younger players stepped up this game and we just had to keep fighting," said Rockford native Maggie Hammer.

Sarah Krause got the win in net, saving three shots and picking up four groundballs. Bursinger picked up five groundballs and caused four turnovers and Aislynn Alkire caused two Wildcat turnovers.

Molly Bursinger, Maggie Hammer, Sarah Krause, Ashleigh Rothe, and Kylie Waeghe were all named the GLIAC Women’s Lacrosse All-Tournament team.

The Lakers now await next Sunday’s NCAA Selection Show to find out the seeding of the Midwest Regional.