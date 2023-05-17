GVSU women's lacrosse headed to final four

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the first time in program history, Grand Valley women's lacrosse is in the final four.

They punched their ticket to the finals after beating UIndy 11-10 on Sunday in the regional championship. The Greyhounds were the reigning national champions and had never lost to GV before.

It's been a year of ups and downs, many of the Lakers starters had season ending injuries in the early spring but they had some younger players step up to the plate. Since then they went on to win the GLIAC regular season title and the tournament championship.

"In September, one of our goals was to make it to the final four. Last year we won our first NCAA game in program history so that was a great milestone to hit and we really wanted to take that next step forward," said head coach Mackenzie Lawler.

Now Grand Valley turns their attention to West Chester who is the No. 1 seed in the finals.

"I just think we're so resilient, no one on this team gives up and we just love playing. We wanted the competition and we thrive in those adversity situations with the year that we've had. I think that motivated us to push a little harder, so it was just a motivating factor that just pushed us through," said senior Molly Bursinger.

The final four game will take play in Indianapolis, IN on Friday, May 19th at 4pm.