ALLENDALE, Mich. — The No. 3 Grand Valley State women's basketball team won their 17th game in a row in their 70-61 victory over Northwood on Saturday, Feb. 19. The Lakers extended their GLIAC record to 16-1 and overall record to 23-1.

Senior Emily Spitzley, a Pewamo-Westphalia alumna led the team today, shooting 7-11 from the floor and scoring 17 points for the Lakers. Sophomore Ellie Droste (Westphalia, Mich.) shot a perfect 6-6 from the free throw and finished with 12 points.