GVSU Women's Basketball Wins GLIAC Conference Tournament

ALLENDALE, Mich. — For the first time since the 2005-06 season the Grand Valley women's basketball team are the champions of the GLIAC Conference Tournament. The Lakers fell behind early but climbed their way back in to defeat Michigan Tech 62-54 to sweep the GLIAC regular season and conference championships.

Michigan Tech jumped out to a 9-0 lead right out of the gate, before GVSU started to chip away. The Lakers got it within five at 11-6 following a Lexi Plitzuweit layup, but the Huskies responded with two straight baskets, before two free throws from Emily Spitzley brought the deficit to 16-8 after the first quarter.

The Lakers started the second quarter on an 11-2 run to take a 19-18 lead after Hannah Kulas buried a jumper. The Huskies scored five straight to reclaim the lead at 23-19. Emily Spitzley answered right back with a triple, and after the two teams traded baskets, Ellie Droste. made a layup with two seconds left in the half to tie the game at 28 heading into the break.

After Tech started the second half on a 6-2 run, the Lakers responded with a 9-3 scoring run, capped off by a Rylie Bisballe and-1 layup. After MTU hit a three, Spitzley closed out the quarter with two free throws to put GVSU up 41-40 going into the final 10 minutes.

To start the fourth quarter, it was the Lakers jumping out to a quick start, opening the period on a 7-2 to extend their lead up to six. The Huskies kept it close, but GVSU was up for the task, answering every Husky basket with one of their own, and iced the game away with free throws to clinch the automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Emily Spitzley was dominant once again, going off for 25 points, 18 of which came in the first half, as she was named Tournament MVP. Paige Vanstee was also named to the all-tournament team for her efforts throughout the week. Nicole Kamin scored 10 points this afternoon, while Ellie Droste and Rylie Bisballe each had seven. Bisballe added five rebounds, as did Lexi Plitzuweit and Hadley Miller

GVSU will play in the NCAA Midwest Regional this coming week. The location of the tournament and their opponent are yet to be determined.

