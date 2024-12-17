GVSU women's basketball team drops regular season game against Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Grand Valley State University women's basketball team dropped its first game of the season in a road match-up with Ohio State University on Tuesday.

The No. 11 Buckeyes started the game on a 17-2 run to cruise past GVSU 82-57. Ohio State was paced by Chance Gray who scored 23 points and made five 3-pointers, Cotie McMahon added 21 points.

Ohio State led by 21 points at the end of the first quarter, with nine points apiece from McMahon and Gray. The duo combined to score 24 points in the first half to help Ohio State build a 44-18 lead.

Grand Valley State outscored the Buckeyes 25-17 in the third quarter but still trailed 61-43. The Lakers finished 20 of 58 from the field (35%) with 26 turnovers — 19 coming in the first half.

Ohio State (11-0) shot 53% from the field, including 6 of 15 from 3-point range. Gray made five of her eight 3-point attempts and McMahon, who was coming off a season-high 29 points, was 9 of 14 from the floor. Freshman point guard Jaloni Cambridge, averaging 13.9 points per game for Ohio State, did not play due to a shoulder injury.

Abrie Cabana led Grand Valley State with 14 points.

The start of the game was similar to the last meeting in the series, on Dec. 15, 2023, when the Buckeyes led 43-19 lead at halftime after holding the Lakers to just eight points in the second quarter.

The Lady Lakers (11-1) will stay on the road to visit Northwood University on Sunday. Ohio State (10-0) travels to San Francisco to play Stanford on Friday in the Bay Area Women's Classic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

