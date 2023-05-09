ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley softball is set to host Missouri-St. Louis, Saginaw Valley and Ohio Dominican this weekend in the Midwest Regional of the NCAA DII tournament.

GVSU softball set to host regional tournament

The Lakers finished the regular season at 40-6 and GLIAC champions. They missed out on the conference tournament title when they fell to Purdue Northwest. This is the 12th straight year that they're making a post-season appearance.

"It was just an off weekend and we had such a good season and we rolled into the tournament ready to go but things didn't go our way. That's just what happens some times but it was a good cut-check for us and it was a good wake-up call and we know what we need to do now. Everything is a learning experience but we definitely learned from that," said Lydia Goble.

Hannah Beatus will get the start for their first game against UMSL on Thursday and was the GLIAC player of the year.

"I think we have a broad, broad range of experiences. Me being a 6th year and girls that are coming in as freshmen. They're really awesome group for us older girls to have because they're calm, cool and collected. Where as the older girls are more rah rah and kinda into it but those different varied experiences really helped make this a really well rounded, cohesive group," said Hannah Beatus.

GVSU will play Thursday, May 11th at noon in the opening round of the tournament.