GVSU softball seeks 6th trip to college world series

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Valley softball is one series win away from playing in the college world series. If they're able to beat UIndy in the super regional it would be the third time in four years that they would be playing for a national championship.

GVSU softball super regional preview

Led by long time senior pitcher Hannah Beatus, the Lakers are 43-6 this season and landed a spot in the super regional after beating Saginaw Valley 1-0 on Saturday.

It was a defensive battle where Beatus helped get GVSU the win by striking out eight batters and having no earned runs.

"I think we thrive in those tight situations where they feel a little bit more competitive. So I think that's an environment where we end up performing better becuase it is that different feel," said Beatus.

Morgan Wagner went 1 for 3 in that outing against SVSU that included a stand up double in the 8th inning to put herself in scoring position. Kelsey Kormous would end up scoring the game winning run in that inning.

"We have a saying this seasong that pressure is a privledge. We thrive in those high pressure situations and it just makes it so much more fun because the outcome just feels so much better," said Wagner.

The Lakers will take on UIndy on Thursday, May 18th at 1pm in the first game of that super regional series.