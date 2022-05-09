GVSU Lax headed to Indy for Regional, will play Regis

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After securing the GLIAC tournament title for the third straight year, Grand Valley Women's lacrosse team now knows where they'll play in the NCAA DII tournament.

The Lakers are a two-seed in the midwest bracket and will take on Regis University (Colorado) in the first round. This is the second time in program history that GVSU has made it to the tournament.

"So I have been here for five years, and we haven't really gotten this opportunity. I think it's really cool to be the second team in the program to do this. And to really show the kind of team we are, and the grind of the season is over. You know, this is the fun part. This is where we get to show everyone what we've worked towards," said Sophie Conroy.

Grand Valley made it to the tournament in 2016 but lost their opening round game. This team hopes to make history again with their first win in the tournament.

"It's really exciting. I mean, we have the opportunity to make history and win a first tournament game, which is really exciting. And so I'm really looking forward to it and I'm really happy that I came back for a fifth year and make it count. And yeah, and win," said senior midfielder Olivia Esposito.

"I'm really excited about our crease play, obviously Sophie Conroy has had an amazing season as a fifth year senior, and I think her speed from the back is sometimes a little bit different than typical players who play back there. Kate DeYoung has really been coming on strong had an amazing GLIAC tournament last weekend. Maddie champagne can play down there for the for us so really excited about that match up," said. Head Coach Mackenzie Lawler.

The tournament will begin on Friday, May 14th hosted by UIndy in Indianapolis, IN.

