GVSU, Hope earn bids in 2024 playoffs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley and Hope College football knew that they were going to be playing post season ball, but until Sunday, didn't know who their opponents were. Both teams held selection show watch parties on campus to reveal who their matchup was against.

In division two, Grand Valley football finished the regular season 10-1 and will host UIndy on Saturday, Nov. 23rd at Lubbers Stadium in Allendale.

"Whatever name that pops up there, it's the playoffs, it's something that you come to Grand Valley State for as a coach or a player. We're excited about the prospect to play, and we've had some awesome battles (in the past) against them when they were in the GLIAC," said Head Coach Scott Wooster.

Ferris State also made the playoffs as the undefeated GLIAC champion. The Bulldogs are the number one seed in the same region as GVSU and earned a first round bye.

In division three, Hope College is dancing one again. In fact, it's the sixth time since 2019 that they're playing post season ball.

The Flying Dutchmen are undefeated, a perfect 10-0 on the year and won the MIAA title outright. During the selection show it was revealed that they recieved a first round bye in the DIII tournament, and will get to host Aurora College during Thanksgiving weekend at Ray and Sue Smith Stadium in Holland. A specific date and time has not yet been set for that matchup.

"It’s pretty exciting, we’re really excited to show the nation what we’re about. And who hope is. And kind of start submitting and cementing our place in that national tournament," said quarterback Ben Wellman.

"We’re playing in a group of 40 teams, that are playing for a national championship. You heard me say that to our team. And that’s, I mean you gotta get your arms around that a little bit. This is rare air, it’s an elite group, and we’re excited to be a part of that. We’re honored to be apart of that, and represent the orange and blue of hope nation," said Head Coach Peter Stuursma.

