GVSU, Ferris celebrate successful 2024 signing day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley and Ferris State football are celebrating a successful national signing day.

The Lakers inked 31 new players for this upcoming year. Seven of them hail from west Michigan.

-Gage Chatfield, Jenison

-Mason Kirn, Rockford

-Garrie Mann, Gull Lake

-Kellen Russell-Dixon, GR Catholic Central

-Ryer Snow, West Catholic

-Camren Vansolkema, South Christian

-Jake Vermaas, South Christian.

Ferris State also brought in 37 Dawgs for the 2024 season. 25 are from Michigan and four are from the Grand Rapids area.

-Ryan Ahern, Rockford

-Kaharri Caldwell, GR Union

-Zach Kelly, Forest Hills Northern

-Jake Price, Muskegon

GVSU will start their season at home on Thursday, Sept. 5th against Central State. Ferris State will travel to Pitt State on August 31st.