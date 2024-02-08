Watch Now
GVSU, Ferris celebrate successful 2024 signing day

Posted at 8:46 PM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 20:46:52-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Valley and Ferris State football are celebrating a successful national signing day.

The Lakers inked 31 new players for this upcoming year. Seven of them hail from west Michigan.
-Gage Chatfield, Jenison
-Mason Kirn, Rockford
-Garrie Mann, Gull Lake
-Kellen Russell-Dixon, GR Catholic Central
-Ryer Snow, West Catholic
-Camren Vansolkema, South Christian
-Jake Vermaas, South Christian.

Ferris State also brought in 37 Dawgs for the 2024 season. 25 are from Michigan and four are from the Grand Rapids area.

-Ryan Ahern, Rockford
-Kaharri Caldwell, GR Union
-Zach Kelly, Forest Hills Northern
-Jake Price, Muskegon

GVSU will start their season at home on Thursday, Sept. 5th against Central State. Ferris State will travel to Pitt State on August 31st.

