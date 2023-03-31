ALLENDALE, Mich — Grand Valley women's lacrosse hosted Northern Michigan for their GLIAC home opener on Friday. The Lakers scored 16 goals against the Wildcats for the win, 16-8.

GV lax rolls past NMU in GLIAC opener

The Lakers were led by Maddy Champagne who scored five goals in this game. Followed by Rockford native Maggie Hammer and Molly Bursinger with three a piece.

GVSU led throughout the entire game with their first goal coming just one minute and 45 seconds into the game, scored by Grace Bancroft. They scored 5 goals in the first quarter.

They scored three goals in the second, five in the third and three more in the fourth to beat Northern.

Before the game started, the GV team wore warm-up shirts with the Morgan's Message logo on them. The organization is in honor of a former Duke lacrosse player, Morgan Rodgers, who died by suicide in 2019. Her family along with lacrosse teams across the country are helping spread awareness of mental illness and encourage athletes to support one another and speak up if they need help.

The Lakers are now 6-4 this season and will travel to take on Notre Dame College on Sunday.