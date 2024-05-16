Griffins win Game 1 in the Central Division Finals over the Admirals

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals 4-2. Four different Griffins scored in game one to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 series lead.

Carter Mazur scored the first goal of the game for the Griffins who went to the locker room after 20 minutes tied 1-1. Zach Anston-Reese broke four minutes into the second period before Milwaukee scored another goal in the second period to tie the game. In the third, Marco Kasper scored the game-winning goal as the Griffins took a 3-2 lead. Joel L'Esperance had an empty netter for the Griffins who won 4-2.

Game 2 in the series will be on Monday, May 20th in Milwaukee. Grand Rapids will play Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, at Van Andel Arena.