Griffins win Game 1 in the Central Division Finals over the Admirals

Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals 4-2 in Game 1
Grand Rapids Griffins
Posted at 11:17 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 23:17:26-04

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins beat the Milwaukee Admirals in Game 1 of the Central Division Finals 4-2. Four different Griffins scored in game one to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 series lead.

Carter Mazur scored the first goal of the game for the Griffins who went to the locker room after 20 minutes tied 1-1. Zach Anston-Reese broke four minutes into the second period before Milwaukee scored another goal in the second period to tie the game. In the third, Marco Kasper scored the game-winning goal as the Griffins took a 3-2 lead. Joel L'Esperance had an empty netter for the Griffins who won 4-2.

Game 2 in the series will be on Monday, May 20th in Milwaukee. Grand Rapids will play Game 2 and Game 3, if necessary, at Van Andel Arena.

