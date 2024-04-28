Watch Now
Griffins win first playoff game in OT against Rockford

Posted at 11:58 PM, Apr 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-27 23:58:12-04

ROCKFORD, Ill — The Grand Rapids Griffins win their first playoff game in 2024 after coming back from a two goal deficit. They beat the Icehogs 3-2 in overtime.

Griffins 3, Icehogs 2

The first goal came from Dominik Shine with 17 minutes left in regulation after they had trailed by two goals. The equalizer came from Amadeus Lombardi with 4:25 to play and that goal forced overtime.

In OT, the game winner came from Jonatan Berggren within the first four minutes of the extra frame. Final score 3-2.

The Griffins will return to Grand Rapids to face Rockford for game two on Wednesday, May 1st at Van Andel Arena starting at 7pm.

