Griffins Sweep Weekend Against Colorado Eagles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A two-goal first and third periods coupled with an impressive 41-save performance from Sebastian Cossa helped the Grand Rapids Griffins secure a weekend sweep in their inaugural series against the Colorado Eagles on Saturday at Van Andel Arena.

The hot start for the Griffins marked the team’s first 2-0-0-0 start since the 2016-17 season, when they won the first three games in their championship campaign. The last time the Griffins began 2-0-0-0 at home was three seasons ago (2020-21) when the schedule commenced in February due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest also highlighted a games-played milestone for Dominik Shine, as he tied Nathan Paetsch for sixth on the franchise’s all-time games played list. Jonatan Berggren (0-2–2), Tim Gettinger (1-1–2) and Wyatt Newpower (1-1–2) led the way for Grand Rapids.

For the second night in a row, Austin Czarnik started the scoring in favor of the Griffins. Nolan Stevens sent a pass to Czarnik as he skated in on a breakaway against Arvid Holm and went glove side from between the circles at 7:17. Scoring continued when Tyler Spezia received a pass from behind the net and backhanded a shot from the top of the crease past the blocker of Holm to put the Griffins up 2-0 with 6:48 remaining in the first.

With the first period in the rearview, the Griffins continued their work early in the second. Simon Edvinsson one-timed a bullet from below the right faceoff dot for a Griffins power-play goal at 3:36 in the second period.

The Griffins extended their lead midway through the third frame with a perfect pass from Berggren to Gettinger on the doorstep, as he beat Holm for a 4-0 lead at 9:23. Gettinger’s goal marked his first as a Griffin. Grand Rapids’ shutout bid was spoiled shortly after Gettinger’s tally, as Peter Holland lit the lamp from the bottom of the left circle for his second goal in as many nights with 7:23 remaining.

The Griffins capped off their five-goal performance with an empty-net tally from behind their own goal line courtesy of Newpower at 15:18. Colorado’s Sam Malinksi blasted home a shot from the blueline on a power play at 17:24 but the Griffins would come out on top with a 5-2 scoreline.

Notes:

The Griffins improved to 17-18-2-1 against current Pacific-Division foes. At home against the Pacific Division, they are now 10-9-0-0.

Cossa’s 41 saves were the most by a Griffins rookie since Jared Coreau stopped 47 of 49 shots in 3-2 shootout loss to Rockford on Dec. 31, 2014.

Ten different Griffins recorded a point in the 5-2 win.

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 2-0-0-0 (4 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 20 at Colorado 9:05 p.m. EDT

Colorado: 0-2-0-0 (0 pts.) / Fri., Oct. 20 vs. Grand Rapids 7:05 p.m. MDT