Griffins' playoff run ends in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Mich. — It was a make or break game Sunday night for the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division finals.

A win would've advanced the Griffs to the Western Conference finals.

But the cards were not in their favor, and their season is officially over.

In Milwaukee Sunday night, the first goal was by the Admirals. Five minutes into the game, the Griffins were in a power play, but the Admirals scored a short-handed goal.

That brought the score one to zero.

Three minutes into the third period, the Admirals scored the final goal of the night, eliminating the Griffins from the playoffs. The final score was 2-0.

This season, of the 72 games played, the Griffins went 37 and 35, placing second in the Central Division.

