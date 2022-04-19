Griffins in must win situation for Tuesday's game against Wild

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With just six games left in the regular season, the Grand Rapids Griffins are in a must win situation for their game on Tuesday against the Iowa Wild.

This is the second game against Iowa in the last four days. The Griffins hosted the Wild on Friday and earned a 3-1 win. Janathan Breggern had his 5th straight game earning at least one point. He scored in the third period. Goalie Victor Brattstrom had 30 saves to help lift GR to that win.

"I mean it's desperate and it's playoff hockey. And we have to play like that, otherwise we don't make the playoffs. So yeah, it's one game at a time right now. but yeah, the last game was good for us and we showed that we are in this and we want to make the playoffs," said Victor Brattstrom.

"I liked our balance of all four lines and I like our contributions from all 60 and I thought Victor did a heck of a job in net so when you have contributions from a lot of different facets you're going to have more success more often then not," said Simon.

Puck drop is set for 8pm on Tuesday, April 19th.