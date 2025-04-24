Griffins hosting road playoff game watch parties

GRAND RAPIDS, (Mich.) — If you're looking to catch the Grand Rapids Griffins while on the road during the upcoming Calder Cup playoffs, the team is offering a place to watch with other fans!

The Griffins announced today that they'll be hosting at least 1 watch party, and potentially two more, for the team's opening playoff series.

The first is happening this Friday, May 9th at Peppino's in Downtown Grand Rapids starting at 8 p.m.

The following two, if necessary, would be May 10th and 12th, at the same time and location.

It offers a great alternative for those who don't currently have a subscription to AHLTV or FloHockey, the only other way to see the Griffs outside of Van Andel Arena.

If you're looking to catch the action in person, the Griffins play at home in Game 1 and 2 to kickstart the series this Friday, as well as May 5th.