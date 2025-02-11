Griffins hold winter golf classic raising money for charity

(WXMI) — The Grand Rapids Griffins held their inaugural Winter Golf Classic on Monday night. Fans from around West Michigan golfed with Griffins players helping raise money with proceeds going towards Griffins Youth Foundation and First Tee of West Michigan.

"The community is amazing here in Grand Rapids. It means a lot to us. The support we get at games, any sort of function that we do, whether it's this year at Gimme's, or just all different community events around the city the fans come out big for us," Griffins defenseman Josiah Diddier said.

"It's cool to hang out with the fans and then, First Tee and the Griffin's Youth Foundation, it's awesome. To raise awareness and raise some money for those foundations as well," Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa said.

