GRFD v. GRPD hockey game to benefit Muscular Dystrophy Association

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department will go head-to-head in a special hockey game hosted by the Grand Rapids Griffins next month.

The Griffins say the event will be held at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12:30 p.m.

We’re told the game will benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) and tickets purchased for the Griffins’ game at 7 p.m. will allow patrons to spectate the charity game as well.

Upper Level Face-off tickets are $15, according to the Griffins, who say a $0.50 fee will be applied for each ticket ordered online.

Click here to buy tickets.

Those with questions — and those wanting to purchase 10 tickets or more — are asked to get in touch with Bre’onna Raymo by calling 616-774-4585 or by emailing braymo@griffinshockey.com.

