GRCC volleyball team heads to national tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College’s volleyball team has advanced to the national tournament, according to GRCC.

They tell us it is unexpected news for the Raiders, as their season was presumed over after being defeated by Muskegon Community College last week.

We’re told Muskegon was forced to back out of the tournament due to illness, so GRCC will take part in the National Junior College Athletic Association D2 National Tournament on Tuesday.

“Muskegon had a tremendous year, and we’re sorry for those student-athletes,” says GRCC Interim Athletic Director David Selmon. “Our players also worked very hard and put together a solid season. The Raiders will proudly represent their rivals and the rest of the state as it competes in the tournament.”

GRCC says Coach Chip Will has taken the school to 11 national tournaments.

