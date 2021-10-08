Watch
Sports

Actions

GRCC, Muskegon Catholic Central, Oakridge celebrate major victory milestones

items.[0].image.alt
Grand Rapids Community College
GRCC 400th win.jpg
Chip Will celebrates 400 career wins.jpg
Posted at 7:45 PM, Oct 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-08 19:46:30-04

WEST MICHIGAN — Several West Michigan teams are celebrating huge milestones.

The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders won its 500th football game against the Muskegon Heights Tigers Friday night, according to a press release from MCC.

“We spoke all week about the importance of winning number 500,” says Coach Steve Czerwon. “These players are inspired by the tradition handed to them by the teams and players who won the previous 499 wins.”

Oakridge celebrated its football team’s 400th win, Coach Cary Harger confirmed with FOX 17 Friday.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Community College’s Coach Chip Will celebrated his 400th career win Thursday in a volleyball match against Muskegon Community College. GRCC says the Raiders are now ranked 7th in the country with a 12-win streak to boot.

“I think after 15 years we’ve been able to build something special – something people want to come back to,” says Coach Will. “At the end of the day, the wins are great. But having this culture of family and togetherness — that’s what’s most important.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hhm-local_promo_480x630.png

National Hispanic Heritage Month