GRCC, Muskegon Catholic Central, Oakridge celebrate major victory milestones

WEST MICHIGAN — Several West Michigan teams are celebrating huge milestones.

The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders won its 500th football game against the Muskegon Heights Tigers Friday night, according to a press release from MCC.

“We spoke all week about the importance of winning number 500,” says Coach Steve Czerwon. “These players are inspired by the tradition handed to them by the teams and players who won the previous 499 wins.”

Oakridge celebrated its football team’s 400th win, Coach Cary Harger confirmed with FOX 17 Friday.

Meanwhile, Grand Rapids Community College’s Coach Chip Will celebrated his 400th career win Thursday in a volleyball match against Muskegon Community College. GRCC says the Raiders are now ranked 7th in the country with a 12-win streak to boot.

“I think after 15 years we’ve been able to build something special – something people want to come back to,” says Coach Will. “At the end of the day, the wins are great. But having this culture of family and togetherness — that’s what’s most important.”

