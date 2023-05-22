GRCC golf competing in their 10th straight national tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 10th straight year, Grand Rapids Community College men's golf will be competing for a national title.

The Raiders left Grand Rapids on Sunday morning to travel to Plymouth, Indiana to compete in the NJCAA men's golf national tournament. To punch their ticket to nationals, they won NJCAA Division II Region XII Championship on May 16th at the Bedford Valley Country Club.

Sophomore golfer and Coopersville native, Conner Oman, shot 238 in the regional tournament and said that the team really focused on their short game this season to make them more competitive.

"We worked on our short game, that was our main focus this year. Some of the courses we played, they required us the short game more than the long game so we really grinded out the short game this year," said sophomore Conner Oman.

Head Coach John Forton is in his 9th year with the team and says that their familiarity with the Swan Lake golf course will be used to their advantage this week.

"The expectations are always there. This team was a little bit down as far as losing our number one player so I thought we probably make it but I didn't expect us to make it to the regional. But this group of kids have really come together as a team they worked hard in practice and played really hard. It's a good expectation to get there every year but this was a little bit of a surprise but but I'm very happy where we're going," said John Forton.

The tournament starts on Tuesday, May 23rd.